Peeter Olesk wins World Cup event, ensures Olympic spot

After beginning Friday's events of a World Cup sport shooting event in New Delhi, India, in first place, Estonian shooter Peeter Olesk maintained his position and ensured a ticket to the 2022 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Olesk started Friday from first place and added series worth 98, 96 and 94 points in the qualification round, bringing his total to 582 points, tied for second and an Olympic spot.

The final of the 25 m rapid fire pistol discipline ended in a draw as both Olesk and Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu scored 26 points. After a remark shoot-off, Olesk hit on 4 shots to Sidhu's one, giving the Estonian his first-ever World Cup event win and a ticket to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, set to take place on July 23-August 8 this year.

The Estonian sport shooter also competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and has two medals - one silver and one bronze - to show from European championships in 2017. The 27-year old Estonian competes in the 25 m pistol events.

