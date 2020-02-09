Katrina Lehis wins Barcelona individual Epee world championship round

Estonian women's fencer Katrina Lehis won the individual competition in the women's epee at the Barcelona world championship event on Saturday.

Lehis overcame Eszter Muhar of Hungary 13:12 in the opening round and Ana Maria Popescu (Romania) 14: 9 in the second round.

In the next round she defeated Sera Song (South Korea) 15:12 and Mara Navarria (Italy) in the quarter-finals 15:11.

A 11:10 win over Tatyana Gudkova (Russia) – who had earlier knocked out Estonian fencer Irina Embrich - took her to the final, which she won 15:8 over French fencer Alexandra Louis Marie 15:8.

Marie had defeated Estonian Nelli Differt 11:15 en route to the final.

Fellow Estonian Julia Beljaeva reached the quarter finals, where she was defeated 10:15 by Man Wai Vivian Kong (Hong Kong).

Erika Kirpu lost to Ukrainian Dzhoan Feybi Bezhura 13:15.

The other competitors from Estonia, Kristina Kuusk, Laura Kütt and Veronika Zuikova, did not qualify.

The women's team event is on Sunday.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.