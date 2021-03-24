Women's epee team through to Tokyo Summer Olympics ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian women's epee team. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk. Source: TRIFILETTI / BIZZI Team
Sports

The Estonian women's epee (fencing) team has qualified for this year's Tokyo Olympics despite losing in the quarter-finals of the recent world championship stage in Kazan, Russia, ERR's sports portal reports.

Estonia's main rival for the final spot was France, but with the latter's loss to China, Estonia was able to go through.

"In order to be certain of qualifications, we needed to beat Russia. But, unfortunately we lost by just one point," coach Kaido Kaabermaa told ETV. 

"However, on the sidelines, China beat France, after which it was clear that they would not be able to overtake Estonia, meaning the latter would reach the Olympics," Kaabermaa added.

Estonia, consisting of the regular epee lineup of Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, Erika Kirpu and Katrina Lehis, had beaten Ukraine 45:33 and advanced to the quarterfinals to meet Russia, who had beaten Japan, on Tuesday.

Russia beat Estonia by just one point in overtime, 28:27, but China overcame France 42:38, handing the Tokyo spot to the Estonians by default.

The eight best teams from the FIE World Cup Epee tournament held in Kazan are through to the Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

 Estonia in fact lost its consolation match gainst Hungary, before beating France in their own right, 41:32.

The Tokyo Olympics run July 23 to August 8, after being postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:32

Social ministry: People aged 50 and up should be next for leftover doses

12:09

Positive COVID-19 case forces multiple changes in football national team

11:43

MEP: Estonia needs to leave 17+1 cooperation format

11:19

Defense forces launch campaign to attract more female conscripts

10:50

Smart Bike Share network expands in Tartu, nearby municipalities

10:36

Health Board: 1,553 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:31

Kallas on additional restrictions: There is little left we can do

10:05

Tallinn to join European minute of silence for covid pandemic victims

09:41

Children unlikely to return to school before end of April

09:18

Women's epee team through to Tokyo Summer Olympics

08:47

Kaia Kanepi starts Miami tournament with straight set victory

08:22

Party ratings: Support levels stabilize, with Reform still in first place

23.03

AK: Communism memorial discussion delays Narva church restoration

23.03

Study: Large-scale labor immigration not necessary in Estonia

23.03

University of Tartu: Around 2.5 percent of adults coronavirus-infectious

23.03

Statistics: 2020 International seaborne passenger figures down 61 percent

23.03

Foreign minister discusses Turkey with EU counterparts

23.03

Film Institute manager: Estonian filmmaking probably postponed to autumn

23.03

Indrek Kiisler: Let us soon set free the vaccinated

23.03

Watch live: eGA's Digital Health Security and Vaccine Certificate talk

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: