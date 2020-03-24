ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Milan-based Estonian European champion fencer not afraid of coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Erika Kirpu
Erika Kirpu Source: Bizzi/Trifiletti
News

Two-time epee fencing European champion Erika Kirpu is not afraid of the novel coronavirus despite living in Northern Italy, the flash point of the pandemic.

"If you follow all precautionary measures, there is no reason to worry," the Milan-based fencer said to ERR's online news in Russian. "Me and my partner stay at home at all times. We train indoors or in the garden and only leave the house if absolutely necessary so there is nowhere to catch the virus."

Kirpu has not been tested for the new coronavirus. "If you are asymptomatic the test costs €300. I see no need for that. I haven't had close contact with anyone for a while, I don't go outside and I feel great," she said.

It is difficult to continue with regular training under quarantine conditions, according to Kirpu. "Professional sport is work as any other in Italy and even though working under quarantine is not prohibited, it is difficult to train as the sports halls are closed. Me and my partner are both fencers, we can help each other at home, but this cannot last long."

Kirpu, who won team gold at the 2013 and the 2016 European Fencing Championships and is the 2014 World Championships bronze medalist, hopes that Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not be cancelled. The Estonian women's epee team is still in the running for a spot at the Games. 

"If the situation improves during the next four weeks it might still be possible to hold the Games this year. Postponing the Olympics by a year or two would be wrong, however, because it is a long time in sports," she said.

"I liked the statement of the president of the IOC Thomas Bach, who said the 'Olympic flame will be a light at the end of this tunnel'. His words really touched my heart. We should stick together now more than ever," Kirpu added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tokyo 2020erika kirpucoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:12

New restrictions: Shopping centers to close on Friday

18:50

28 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, five in critical condition

17:43

Contactless payment limit increased to €50 to limit spread of coronavirus

17:25

Large families need computers to help with homeschooling

16:52

Rimi, Circle-K installing protective shields in stores

16:28

Statistics Estonia to study people's movements during emergency situation

16:03

Mayor of Tallinn proposes stricter rules for emergency situation

15:29

Tartu closes public sports grounds and playgrounds

15:06

Thursday's Theatre Awards will be aired on ETV due to emergency situation

15:04

Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021 Updated

14:41

Tallinn's Old Town Days canceled

14:21

Health Board: Number of coronavirus patients will rise

14:06

Coronavirus patient moved out of intensive care

13:43

Milan-based Estonian European champion fencer not afraid of coronavirus

13:16

Association of SMEs want all shops except food stores, pharmacies to close

12:54

Reps: Homeschooling will continue for the next two weeks

12:36

Gallery: Tallinn closes public playgrounds and sports grounds

12:16

Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

11:56

Doctors can be sent to work in smaller hospitals due to pandemic

11:36

Foreign ministry: Stranded Estonians should head towards Europe, avoid USA

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: