Estonian epee national team starts Olympic chase with victory over Ukraine ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian women's epee team. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk. Source: TRIFILETTI / BIZZI Team
The Estonian women's epee national team is participating in a tournament in Kazan, Russia, in order to achieve advancement to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Estonia took a victory over Ukraine to start the tournament and will face Russia on Tuesday.

Estonia defeated Ukraine 45:33 and advanced to the quarterfinals, facing home team Russia on Tuesday after the latter took a 38:28 victory over Japan.

The eight best teams from the FIE World Cup Epee of Kazan 2021 tournament will advance to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The path for the Estonian women's national team, consisting of Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, Erika Kirpu and Katrina Lehis, can go many ways. A solid performance at the Kazan tournament would go a long way in giving Estonia a chance for the Olympics, but an Italian victory over the U.S. and Japan besting Egypt would be optimal for Estonia's chances, ERR's sports portal reported.

So far, Estonia's bid for the Olympics has gone well. An unfortunate Egyptian win over Brazil was softened by China then defeating them in the next round. Italy also bested Switzerland, to go with Hungary defeating the U.S.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

