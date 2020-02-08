Five Estonian fencing stars competing in Barcelona this weekend

The Estonian women's epee team are in action in Barcelona, Catalunya at the weekend, with five competitors taking part in the world championship event's main table.

Since no Estonians are in the world top 16 currently, they had to pass through the qualification stage for the event, with Katrina Lehis, Nelli Differt, Erika Kirpu, Irina Embrich and Julia Beljajeva all making it to the requisite top 64. Lehis and Differt made a clean sweep of their matchups and did not need to compete in any additional pairings, according to ERR's sports portal.

Kristina Kuusk, Laura Kütt and Veronika Zuikova did not make it rhough the qualification.

The individual events take place on Saturday morning, and the team competition is on Sunday.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.