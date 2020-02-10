Women's epee team knocked out in Barcelona quarter finals

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian women's epee team. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk.
Estonian women's epee team. From left Erika Kirpu, Julia Beljajeva, Katrina Lehis and Kristina Kuusk. Source: TRIFILETTI / BIZZI Team
The Estonian women's epee team, chasing a spot at the Olympics in Tokyo later this year, reached the quarter finals of a world championship event in Barcelona, Catalunya, on Sunday, ERR's sports portal reports.

After beating Austria in the first round, and avoiding a clash with Ukraine, which had lost to Sweden, the four-woman strong team met Hungary in the quarter finals. After falling behind 7:11 early on, the performances of Katrina Lehis – who herself clinched individual victory on Saturday, and Erika Kirpu, helped to pull things almost level at 21:22.

However, with Julia Beljajeva's loss to Anna Kun, and Lehi's defeat against Eszter Muhar – the latter avenging the individual result from the previous day – the contest finished 40:31 to Hungary.

Amongst Estonia's competitors for an olympics spot, Egypt also fell down, as did Italy, in the quarter finals. However, the U.S is still in the running, as is France, which may spoil the party for Estonia's olympic chances.

The next competition is in Chengdu, China, next month.

The epee is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportssport in estoniaestonian sportspeoplewomen's epee team
