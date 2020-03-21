ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ERR marks Georg Ots centennial on Saturday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Georg Ots in 1957.
Georg Ots in 1957. Source: Anton Mutt /ERR
News

Saturday marks the centennial of Estonian baritone Georg Ots (1920-1975) who was at the bpeak of his popularity from the beginning of the 1950s until his death.

Ots, who has a Tallinn street named after him adjacent to the Opera and Ballet House, made his sole opera debut with a small part in Evgeny Onegin, a Tchaikovsky opera based on the Puskhin verse novel of the same name, and later took on the lead role of that opera as well as in many others, including those of  Escamillo in Bizet's "Carmen", Renato in Verdi's "Un ballo in maschera", Don Giovanni in the eponymous Mozart opera, and Porgy, in Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess".

Georg Ots in one of his last roles in "Colas Breugnon", composed by Dmitri Kabalevski and based on the Romain Rolland novel of the same name. Source: ERR Archive/Anton Mutt

Ots sang in Estonian, Russian, Finnish, German, Italian and French, and could also speak all those languages. He became hugely popular not only in the Soviet Union, but also in Finland, and also got to perform in various other European countries. He was also an actor.

Standard Ots fare from closer to home include this rendition of the "Saaremaa Waltz", taken from ERR's Menu portal

 Readers with Estonian can follow ETV's broadcasting plan marking what would have been Ots' 100th birthday, here.

Other footage from the Ots era include his Entel-Tentel final concert (Entel-Tentel was a television broadcast of children's songs hosted by ETV in its Soviet incarnation (named Tallinna Televisioonistuudio – TTS – 1955-1965) here).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

georg otsestonian culturegeorg ots at 100estonian national opera and ballet house
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

ERR marks Georg Ots centennial on Saturday

16:32

Survey: 38 percent of people would withdraw second pillar funds

15:43

Journalists: Service sector still hit after coronavirus crisis passes

15:06

Tõnis Saarts: A crisis to define a decade

15:01

Around 1,000 daily coronavirus tests possible - or two per family doctor

14:14

Coronavirus effects bringing reduced banking transactions, cash machine use

13:30

Harry Tuul: Will 100,000 people lose their job?

13:13

Health Board: State wants to conserve coronavirus protective equipment

12:24

Rein Lang: Why? Why? Why?

12:16

PERH sets up special coronavirus ward

12:10

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 306

11:40

Estonian citizens arriving home from Ukraine with embassy help

11:32

First coronavirus death reported in Lithuania

10:31

Foreign Minister: All in this together on coronavirus measures

10:01

Estonia permits cross-border travel to and from Latvia for work purposes

09:04

Royal Regiment of Fusiliers replace QRH in Tapa NATO Battlegroup

08:40

University of Tartu students can graduate despite emergency situation

20.03

Meat producers worried about sick staff but no shortage of raw materials

20.03

Fibreboard factory in Ida-Viru County closes due to coronavirus effect

20.03

Astronomical spring welcomed in Türi

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: