Independence day parade to close roads and redirect public transport

Roads will be closed and public transport halted or redirected on Sunday and Monday around Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) during the parade and practice run for the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

During the preparation and holding of the parade on February 23 and 24, traffic will be closed and parking will be restricted on Freedom Square and the surrounding streets. Buses and trolleys will be diverted and tram traffic interrupted.

Freedom Square will be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 24. The rehearsal of the parade will be held on February 23 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Freedom Square and the surrounding streets.

During the preparation and organization of the parade, the following roads will be affected:

Falgi tee

Komandandi tee,

Toompea tänav

Wismari tänav

Kaarli puiestee

Harju

Kuninga

Vana-Turu

Viru tänav

Tõnismäe

Luise

Pärnu maantee

Georg Otsa tänav

Suur-Karja tänav

Kentmanni tänav

Mere puiestee

A map of the road closures can be viewed here (link in Estonian).

The tram lines 1 and 3 and bus lines 3, 5, 16, 17, 17A, 18, 18A 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 24A, 36, 40, 41, 41B, 42 and 73 will follow an alternative route. Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be temporarily closed for the duration of the parade.

