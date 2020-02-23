ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Independence day parade to close roads and redirect public transport ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Independence Day parade at Tallinn's Freedom Square. 24 February 2019.
Independence Day parade at Tallinn's Freedom Square. 24 February 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Roads will be closed and public transport halted or redirected on Sunday and Monday around Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) during the parade and practice run for the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

During the preparation and holding of the parade on February 23 and 24, traffic will be closed and parking will be restricted on Freedom Square and the surrounding streets. Buses and trolleys will be diverted and tram traffic interrupted.

Freedom Square will be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on February 24. The rehearsal of the parade will be held on February 23 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Freedom Square and the surrounding streets.

During the preparation and organization of the parade, the following roads will be affected:

  • Falgi tee
  • Komandandi tee,
  • Toompea tänav
  • Wismari tänav
  • Kaarli puiestee
  • Harju
  • Kuninga
  • Vana-Turu
  • Viru tänav
  • Tõnismäe
  • Luise
  • Pärnu maantee
  • Georg Otsa tänav
  • Suur-Karja tänav
  • Kentmanni tänav
  • Mere puiestee

A map of the road closures can be viewed here (link in Estonian).

The tram lines 1 and 3 and bus lines 3, 5, 16, 17, 17A, 18, 18A 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 24A, 36, 40, 41, 41B, 42 and 73 will follow an alternative route. Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be temporarily closed for the duration of the parade.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

independence dayfreedom squaretraffic
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:03

Interior ministry honors members of Estonian communities abroad

13:28

Jüri Ratas: Next to survival there must be development

11:56

SEB analyst: Estonia's labor market has passed its peak

10:22

Sea rises to near critical level on the west coast

09:16

Independence day parade to close roads and redirect public transport

22.02

EU national leaders to continue talks on long-term budget

22.02

Tarmo Soomere: Complex pattern of climate change contributing to inequality

22.02

Estonia shares cyber know-how with UN member states in Geneva

22.02

Luminor charges highest pension fund management fees

22.02

Bill to have the school day start at 9 will not manifest in planned form

22.02

Tallinn, Helsinki mayors discuss cooperation of twin cities

22.02

Ministry: Border trade continues despite Latvian excise hike

22.02

Tootsi wind farm project could cost over €200 million

22.02

Gallery: Reservists, Tartu donate new flag to Estonian Military Academy

21.02

Rail Baltic and Elering ink coordination deal

21.02

Man who ran over two police officers in Tallinn taken into custody

21.02

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

21.02

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

21.02

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

21.02

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: