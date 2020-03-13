Estonian National Opera cancels all performances through to May 1

All performances by the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) have been canceled through to May 1 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergency situation declared by the government Thursday night.

This covers all events at the Opera and Ballet House in Tallinn, as well as all other performances, excursions and educational projects, the national opera said Friday.

"Estonian National Opera has done, and will continue to do, everything in our capacity to protect the health of our audience as well as our staff," said Estonian National Opera director Aivar Mäe.

"I truly hope that as few people as possible will be affected by the virus, and life gets back to normal very soon," Mäe added.

Tickets already purchased for March and April performances can be refunded or exchanged, from March 23, though the opera house requests audiences to consider the latter option in order to help mitigate the economic effects of the virus.

Cancellations include the planned premiere of the Marina Kesler ballet version of "Anna Karenina", set to the music of Dmitry Shostakovich.

A revised program from May 1 is to be announced on the National Opera House website on March 16.

The Estonian National Opera website is here.

Other cultural organizations to have canceled their events and performances for the same reason and over the same timeframe include the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) and the concert-organzing body Eesti Kontsert.

The government measures announced Thursday include forbidding large-scale events with over 100 attendees, including cultural and sporting meetings.

