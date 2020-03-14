ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival parade in 2019
Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival parade in 2019 Source: Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.
News

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will be postponed or may take place online, organizers said on Friday. The festival was supposed to take place on April 30.

The festival organisers have been closely following the coronavirus situation and public announcements from the Estonian Health Board and are acting accordingly.

Should the emergency situation, which is currently in force, end on May 1, the festival can take place from May 1-3.

One of the options currently under consideration is moving the festival, at least partly, online. The festival organisers will continue working on alternatives in the upcoming weeks and monitor the situation in the country. The final decision will be made during the first weeks of April most likely.

"HÕFF will take place for sure, the only question is when and in what form," said Tiina Lokk, the head of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival that is also organising the Haapsalu festival.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival was meant to take place from April 30 to May 3.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

haapsalu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:22

Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico

12:52

Minister: Goal of state aid package to help spare people from losing jobs

12:17

In case you missed it: March 7-March 13

11:55

Prime minister issues orders to border crossing points, local governments

11:10

109 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

10:41

Kuressaare Hospital lacking sufficient staff for coronavirus testing

10:03

No coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, says virology professor

09:39

Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced

09:07

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

08:35

Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus

08:10

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

13.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 79 Updated

13.03

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

13.03

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

13.03

Kaitseliit, Naiskodukaitse helping with coronavirus monitoring duties

13.03

Lutheran church caps congregations at 100, enacts other COVID-19 measures

13.03

Tallink: No layoffs but looking at early vacation options

13.03

Finance minister: Economy could contract in 2020

13.03

Estonian National Opera cancels all performances through to May 1

13.03

Saaremaa proposes ferry passengers stay in vehicles during crossings

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: