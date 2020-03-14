Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will be postponed or may take place online, organizers said on Friday. The festival was supposed to take place on April 30.

The festival organisers have been closely following the coronavirus situation and public announcements from the Estonian Health Board and are acting accordingly.

Should the emergency situation, which is currently in force, end on May 1, the festival can take place from May 1-3.

One of the options currently under consideration is moving the festival, at least partly, online. The festival organisers will continue working on alternatives in the upcoming weeks and monitor the situation in the country. The final decision will be made during the first weeks of April most likely.

"HÕFF will take place for sure, the only question is when and in what form," said Tiina Lokk, the head of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival that is also organising the Haapsalu festival.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival was meant to take place from April 30 to May 3.

