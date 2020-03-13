Tallinn Central Library (Tallinna keskraamatukogu) and TalTech's library will remain open after March 16. But the National Library (Rahvusraamatukogu), the University of Tartu's library and Tallinn University's library are closed from Friday.

Kaie Holm, Director of the Tallinn Central Library on Estonia Avenue close to Solaris shopping center, confirmed that although no direct instructions have yet been received from the Tallinn City Government, they have decided that they will close branch libraries.

"We will ensure that one library is still open in each district," She said, stressing that the main building of Tallinn Central Library on Estonia Avenue will remain open.

"We encourage people to use our e-libraries," Holm stressed, stating that the libraries will no longer host public events.

"We have begun informing people not to attend training sessions because it is a service where the librarian comes in contact with people," she explained, adding that if possible, the library's reading room and public computers could be closed.

Holm said a more detailed list of branch libraries to be closed will be available from tomorrow or by March 17 at the latest. "As of today, the Männi Library in Mustamäe is closed, with more details on our website."

University libraries also affected

The libraries of Tallinn University and Tartu University will shut due to the emergency situation, but the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) library will continue lending.

Tallinn University will close all its own libraries starting March 14, which will temporarily close both the academic library of Tallinn University and all libraries on campus. At the moment, university representatives do not know when libraries will be reopened.

A similar decision has been made by the Library of the University of Tartu, which will close its doors until May 1. At the same time, representatives of the university confirmed that digitalisation will continue and that all e-services will remain in operation, but lending will cease.

TalTech'slLibrary reading rooms will be closed from March 16, but lending and returning will continue in a safe and healthy way.

"The library ensures the availability of e-resources, as well as continuing publishing, cataloging, bibliographic and compilation work, and organizing collections," explained Krõõt Nõges, a spokesman for TalTech, adding the library will allows as many employees as possible work remotely.

