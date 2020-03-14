ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Riigikogu's great hall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu Council of Elders has decided to reorganize the work of the parliament to only tackle time-sensitive matters until May 1 in connection with the coronavirus situation.

The council will propose changing work organization so that plenary sittings would only be held on Mondays and Question Time on Wednesdays. The public and the media would get to sit in via online broadcasts.

Riigikogu committees would convene on Mondays, with additional meetings held only if it cannot be avoided. Committees would summon guests only as needed and video conferencing is urged.

All trips and visits of MPs would be canceled, with the Board of the Riigikogu in charge of any exceptions. MPs are strongly urged not to travel abroad and hold meetings in Estonia outside Toompea Castle.

People whose visits are not directly link to the work of the Riigikogu will be temporarily denied access to the parliament building. It will not be possible to visit Toompea Castle for excursions, exhibitions and Riigikogu sittings.

The Council of Elders has also tasked the constitutional committee with drawing up regulation to allow committee sittings to take place using electronic communication devices.

The council will convene presumably on Wednesdays to assess the situation and discuss further action.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

riigikogucoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measuresriigikogu council of elders
