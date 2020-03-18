20 MPs in attendance at Riigikogu session

Twenty MPs arrived at Wednesday's Riigikogu session, with President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) suggesting that MPs should be spread out in the hall.

According to an attendance check 20 MPs were present at the beginning of Question Time, 81 MPs were marked absent. Forty MPs were in attendance during last week's Question Time.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa) will answer to MPs during Wednesday's Question Time.

The Riigikogu Council of Elders had on Wednesday discussed having MPs spread out in the Session Hall so that members of the parliamentary groups would not sit closely together, according to Henn Põlluaas.

"The current system does not enable it yet, but necessary changes will be made shortly," Põlluaas said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic people are advised to minimize contact with others.

On March 14 the Council of Elders decided to reorganize the work of the parliament to only tackle time-sensitive matters until May 1 in connection with the coronavirus situation.

The work of the Riigikogu must continue and work must continue on appropriate outcomes, including to the elections for the Riigikogu's presidency, due to take place next week, said President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday.

