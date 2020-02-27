ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt on ETV's
Infortar CEO Ain Hanschmidt on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera." Source: ERR
News

According to Ain Hanschmidt, CEO of shipper Tallink's parent company AS Infortar, the 5,000-seat hall at Tallinn's Linnahall isn't too big, and will allow for more international events to take place in Estonia. Tallink will also be able to bring future clientele straight to the complex via the port being expanded directly behind it, he explained on ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday night.

AK anchor Priit Kuusk: This is a very big project, and if we take Tallink into account, then the ambition to build a port is entirely natural and understandable, but don't you think that there is sufficient retail space, perhaps even too much, in Tallinn already?

Ain Hanschmidt: When we were made this offer, then we considered how we would be capable of bringing Linnahall alive and getting these retail spaces to work. And they will work when they receive some kind of additional synergy, and this additional synergy is if we can expand the port at Linnahall, which currently exists, and build it large enough that we can bring Tallink ships there. As a result, I believe, looking forward, that we would be capable of bringing 8-10 million people to the Linnahall area. We'll bring clients there ourselves.

When doing business, the [question] is how to get more people to come there. I believe that a port is our means of developing conference tourism internationally, [organizing] concerts, etc.

PK: The current 5,000-seat conference center at Linnahall seems quite big. Will it be filled?

AH: Seems fantastic, doesn't it? People actually talk all the time about how we can't organize conferences or major events in Estonia because we don't have a big enough conference hall. If we now restore this unique hall — it is a fantastic amphitheater in that sense, as it fits 5,000 people and the last row is 24 meters away [from the stage] — then actually this is architecturally a very good solution. It just needs to be restored and taken into use.

PK: What will become of the ice arena half?

AH: I think we will develop that side. It will house other business services, all kinds of services, to serve the stream of people that will start going through there.

PK: So there are no plans to demolish anything? Or is it too soon to discuss this yet?

AH: It's too soon to discuss that, because if we move forward with this project, then we will still be announcing an architectural competition. We hope that some brilliant architects will figure out some kind of exciting solutions for how to make it more attractive.

What we signed [on Wednesday] was a letter of intent: what the goals are that we would like to achieve. Now the real work begins. We are actually only just now starting to take the first steps.

PK: Regarding city traffic, you have already made some initial calculations. What's going on with the construction of a tunnel, will traffic be entirely halted in the area or not?

AH: No, I don't believe it will be halted. Yes, as traffic management is one of the most important things — Põhjaväil and Reidi Road have now been completed, thanks to which we will now be capable of providing a good traffic solution. As traffic management was the most important issue, when we received an offer from the city government late last year, we actually conducted preliminary studies regarding how to solve the traffic issue here, and these preliminary studies indicate that traffic will actually be improved here, but of course we will have to build a tunnel.

PK: When will this neighborhood — this new urban space — be complete?

AH: If there are no regulatory risks, if all authorities cooperate with us and we receive all the [necessary] permits within a year or two — construction permits — then I believe that we are capable of implementing this project within five to six years.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

linnahall
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:14

Government planning to establish 'control measures' on national border

15:56

Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit

15:41

Prosecutors rule against opening criminal proceeding against Katri Raik

15:19

Government greenlights greater use of biomass in energy production

14:58

Graphic: Novel coronavirus compared with other well-known viruses

14:36

President Kaljulaid presents Estonian Folklore Collection Awards

14:11

Tallink Grupp 2019 net profit up nearly quarter on year

13:59

PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

13:32

Tallink parent company CEO: We'll bring clients to Linnahall ourselves

13:07

Statistics: Business sector turnover and investments increased in 2019

13:03

Government to set up Coronavirus task force

12:48

Health Board: Tallinn residents not at risk from Coronavirus

12:41

Riigikogu speaker: Government pursues its own policies, not opposition's

12:27

Helme: Interior ministry ready to take action to stop spread of coronavirus

11:58

Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

11:54

Mayor of Tartu: Abandoning Rally Estonia would be extremely regrettable

11:48

Coronavirus carrier traveled with Lux Express from Riga to Tallinn

11:35

Pharmacy reform may not introduce desired competition to drug market

11:13

Heavy snowfall brings difficult road conditions, accidents

10:55

Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: