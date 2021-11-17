13-story office building to be built at Tartu maantee entrance to Tallinn

A 13-story office building is set to be developed on the intersection of Peterburi tee and Tartu maantee near Ülemiste Center in Tallinn.

The building will house office spaces, a restaurant and an apartment hotel. Developer Scandium Kinnisvara announced that the development will consist of two separate buildings: a 13-story building with a light facade and a five-story building with a dark facade.

In total, the building will have 6,200 m2 of rental spaces, of which 4,441 m2 will be made up of office rooms and 1,600 m2 will be part of an apartment hotel. In addition to office spaces, there will be recreational rooms available for employees of the building on the first two floors, including a gym and yoga hall and a restaurant.

Nestin Rent will manage an apartment hotel consisting of 52 separate apartments on floors 6-9.



