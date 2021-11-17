13-story office building to be built at Tartu maantee entrance to Tallinn

News
Open gallery
6 photos
News

A 13-story office building is set to be developed on the intersection of Peterburi tee and Tartu maantee near Ülemiste Center in Tallinn.

The building will house office spaces, a restaurant and an apartment hotel. Developer Scandium Kinnisvara announced that the development will consist of two separate buildings: a 13-story building with a light facade and a five-story building with a dark facade.

In total, the building will have 6,200 m2 of rental spaces, of which 4,441 m2 will be made up of office rooms and 1,600 m2 will be part of an apartment hotel. In addition to office spaces, there will be recreational rooms available for employees of the building on the first two floors, including a gym and yoga hall and a restaurant.

Nestin Rent will manage an apartment hotel consisting of 52 separate apartments on floors 6-9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Minister: Tax burden should move towards consumption, consensus key

19:55

Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

19:47

Vivian Loonela to be new head of European Commission representation

19:03

13-story office building to be built at Tartu maantee entrance to Tallinn

18:40

Andrei Korobeinik returns as Pärnu city council chair

18:14

New environment minister: Heads of European powers waving climate slogans

18:08

Illar Lemetti confirmed as Viimsi mayor

17:38

Estonian cinematographer writes book about Hollywood career

17:12

Education ministry to release HARNO acting director

16:57

RIA: Record high number of cyber incidents registered in October

16:42

Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

16:17

Norstat ratings: Reform slumps to third place behind EKRE and Center

15:51

PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

15:18

PERH chief: Number of Covid hospital beds to be reduced by 100

14:53

Health Board suspends sports club's activities

14:21

Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

13:53

Defense forces celebrates birthday with bridge building competition

13:22

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

12:57

City secretary could lead Tallinn city council in place of Social Democrats

12:36

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

11:34

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: