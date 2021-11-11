Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

News
A rendition of Tallinn Hospital.
A rendition of Tallinn Hospital. Source: Tallinn City Government
News

The city of Tallinn signed a €17.8 million design contract with Italian companies ATIproject srl and 3TI Progetti for the design of the Tallinn Hospital development. The hospital is set to be completed and opened in 2017.

Tallinn Social Welfare and Health Care Department director Raimo Saadi said the European Commission has published a schedule the city must keep to. The first stage required a design contract be signed before the end of the year, which Tallinn was able to do.

The next step is to sign contracts for excavation works, water supply and concrete structure tenders. These actions must be completed by the fall of 2023. The construction contract must be signed in the start of 2024 and construction must be completed by the summer of 2026, when the process of permit applications can be initiated. The development process should be completed by 2026.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Tallinn needs a new hospital, since the central hospital's rooms and buildings will be depreciated and unsafe for staff and patients.

The mayor said the hospital will service 600,000 people, a majority of which will not be Tallinn residents, which means the hospital will have a positive effect on healthcare across Estonia. There are 537 beds planned for the hospital with room to create more, if necessary.

Kõlvart said the city's current buildings do not meet the requirements necessary for a hospital, which is why hospitals cannot provide modern services. A new building would allow for that to happen, however.

"The more patients we have, the more experience we have. Along with data, which comes from the new knowledge," the mayor said. "This kind of development motivates our doctors to work in Estonia because the most modern conditions will be created."

Kõlvart pointed to the European Commission schedule, which the EU also monitors as a financer. He said the city will certainly find the resources to finish the mega-hospital and sticking to the schedule is key.

"The project is a priority for Tallinn. The necessary analyses and assessments have been conducted, we understand what the perspective is in terms of financing, as well," Kõlvart said.

Italian joint company ATIproject srl and 3TI Progetti representative Branko Zrnic said they have designed 17 hospitals in several countries worldwide. Their goal is to design the building and its surrounding are to work for the patients' well-being, which is why there are many green areas designed in the vicinity of the hospital. The hospital will also have solar panels.

Tallinn signs design contract for the development of the Tallinn Hospital project. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

17:41

Health Board to take over coronavirus monitoring from wastewater

17:21

EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

17:04

Tallinn schools allowing students to return

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

16:36

Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

16:28

Auditor general: Responsibility needs to become tangible again

16:09

European Commission forecasts 9 percent economic growth for Estonia in 2021

15:43

New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

15:16

Minister: Two bills setting up Covid vaccine funds to reach Riigikogu soon

14:37

Baltic defense ministers: Belarus actions major threat to European security

14:12

Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

14:03

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

13:44

Liimets: Estonia must stress seriousness of Belarus crisis internationally

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

13:02

Embassy live-streams Remembrance Day service Thursday morning Updated

12:49

Police dog Tiks officially retires at end of decade-long career

12:21

Supreme Court orders PPA investigation into alleged Lüganuse vote-buying

12:00

Social Democrats to figure out Tallinn city council members next week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

10.11

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

10.11

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

10:35

Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

10.11

Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: