Italian companies made best offers for Tallinn Hospital project procurement

A rendition of Tallinn Hospital. Source: ERR
The design procurement of the Tallinn Hospital planned for Lasnamäe is nearing completion - the Public Procurement Commission has announced the joint tender by Italian companies ATIproject srl and 3TI Prgetti.

The committee considered their procurements to be the most economically reasonable.

This is the third attempt to find a designer for Tallinn Hospital. The first time a possible conflict of interest was discovered in the tender documents, the second time the companies participating in the tender unexpectedly asked for a lot more money. The estimated cost of the public procurement announced in July was increased from the previous €11 million to €23 million.

The exact amount of money requested by the Italian companies will be published when the deadline for contesting the procurement results expires.

The Italian companies that made the best bid came in second with their architectural concept, receiving 31.4 points out of a possible 50 points.

The best architectural solution was offered by the Estonian companies EstKONSULT and arhitekt11 OÜ, which received 43.2 points.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

