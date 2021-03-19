Tartu's port railway corridor to become green area ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tartu;s port railway corridor will become a green area with a cycle path. Source: Tartu City Government
Tartu is planning to create a green corridor with a cycle path through the city in the area formerly occupied by the port railway.

The plan is part of Tartu City Government's master plan and will see the area transformed into a park with a cycle track network.

Deputy Mayor Reno Laidre said this is an excellent opportunity to enrich Tartu's urban space and expand its green network.

"The soon-to-be-published master plan envisages motor vehicle traffic passing through only a few sections of the port railway corridor. Between Võru and Tähe streets, it will be transformed into a linear park, with the rest of the port railway land use constituting a green area, with the possibility to create access to the area's properties, if necessary," he said.

In the development strategy, most of the sections of the port railway corridor between Riia and Siili streets are planned to be green space which will extend to the Emajõgi River.

The area occupied by the former railway between Riia Street and Väike Kaar is seen as an intra-quarter street, and if necessary, an intra-quarter street will also be planned in the section located between Tähe and Turu streets.

A cycle track network is planned along the entire length of the port railway, extending from the Riia-Vaksali junction, which is set to be reconstructed, to the Emajõgi River.

Editor: Helen Wright

