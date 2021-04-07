New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

A new cycle path connecting Tallinn's Kadriorg and Tondiraba parks will be built in Lasnamäe next year.

The path will make it easier to cycle between the City Center (Kesklinn) and Tallinn's biggest district, Lasnamäe District Council said.

The path will be divided allowing pedestrians and light traffic to travel separately to avoid confusion and increase safety. There will be play areas and small sports grounds along the path and lighting, outdoor furniture, benches, bins and wheel repair stations will also be installed.

District leaders hope the creation of the cycle network will encourage people to use alternative modes of transport and reduce car trips.

"The new light traffic road will allow you to walk, ride a bicycle or scooter through the Lasnamäe green corridor, i.e. from the district border with Kadriorg Park to the end of Lasnamäe in the Pirita River Valley," said Lasnamäe district mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) in a statement.

Design work was started this spring, construction will start in the autumn and will be completed in autumn 2022.

The new cycle path will connect Kadriorg and Tondiraba parks. Source: Lasnamäe District Council.

