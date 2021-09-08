Tallinn city government lays off transport department deputy director

Talvo Rüütelmaa. Source: ERR
Tallinn city government announced on Wednesday that city transport department deputy director Talvo Rüütelmaa is set to leave his position in relation to structural changes in city government.

"City government decided to reorganize Tallinn's transport department's structure to make its leadership more efficient. The goal of the reorganization is to improve the performance of the transport department's traffic department and it might not be the last change in the reorganization," Tallinn deputy mayor Andrei Novikov said.

"With this order, the composition of Tallinn's transport department will be changed from September 20 2021, which will result in the traffic management deputy director position to be removed. Instead, a position for a traffic department composition manager will be created and the traffic department's structure will be reorganized," Novikov added.

The deputy mayor said an electronic traffic organization sector will be developed, the monitoring sector will be renamed the monitoring and parking sector and an additional traffic sector will be created. The tasks of that sector will be to organize traffic, process traffic schemes, communicate technical traffic between organizations and citizens, the deputy mayor noted.

Rüütelmaa handled the creation of new cycle paths in Tallinn with the controversial red cycle paths being the main result of his office.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

