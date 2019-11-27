Paper: New bus routes to open in Tallinn

Two new bus routes will start on Friday and Saturday when Tallinn's Reidi tee reopens after construction works finish and another line will also be extended, Postimees reported.

Postimees wrote on Tuesday that bus line 66 will open on Friday improving the connection between north Tallinn and Lasnamäe which will run along Reidi tee, Ahtri täna, Põhja, Suurturki täna, Toompuiestee, Tehnika, Paldiski maantee, Sõle, Madala, Randla, and Kari tee.

On Sunday bus line 61 will extend its service for several stops, and new bus line 62 will be opened from Väike Õismäe to Mäeküla.

Stops on the 62 in the direction of Mäeküla will be: Väike Õismäe parkla, Väike Õismäe, Järveotsa tee, Järvekalda and Paemurru. In the other direction the stops will be: Paemurru, Moonalao, Kotermaa, Järvekalda, Järveotsa tee, Väike Õismäe and Väike-Õismäe parkla.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!