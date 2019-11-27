ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: New bus routes to open in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses.
Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Two new bus routes will start on Friday and Saturday when Tallinn's Reidi tee reopens after construction works finish and another line will also be extended, Postimees reported.

Postimees wrote on Tuesday that bus line 66 will open on Friday improving the connection between north Tallinn and Lasnamäe which will run along Reidi tee, Ahtri täna, Põhja, Suurturki täna, Toompuiestee, Tehnika, Paldiski maantee, Sõle, Madala, Randla, and Kari tee.

On Sunday bus line 61 will extend its service for several stops, and new bus line 62 will be opened from Väike Õismäe to Mäeküla.

Stops on the 62 in the direction of Mäeküla will be: Väike Õismäe parkla, Väike Õismäe, Järveotsa tee, Järvekalda and Paemurru. In the other direction the stops will be: Paemurru, Moonalao, Kotermaa, Järvekalda, Järveotsa tee, Väike Õismäe and Väike-Õismäe parkla.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn transport
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:02

Prosecutor's Office has not launched investigation into SEB

16:43

Prime minister asks startups to stay in Estonia

16:27

Tallinn city government aims to take hazardous freight off city rail routes

16:06

Estonian archer sets new youth record

15:44

Paper: Estonian postal workers facing same situation as in Finland

15:29

Five of six Estonian MEPs supported confirmation of new European Commission

15:00

Interview: Estonia not a country of officials, says Lemetti

14:38

October electricity production covers over half of domestic consumption

14:23

Paper: New bus routes to open in Tallinn

14:01

RB Rail employees demand board chair resignation, say project in crisis

13:44

Finnish postal workers' dispute resolved, strikes to end

13:09

November party ratings: EKRE support at low for year

12:52

State analyzing online marriage registration

12:32

Slippery road conditions lead to dozens of crashes

12:13

Former defense chief: Turkey NATO position is blackmail

11:57

Justice minister investigating case delays at Harju County Court

11:39

Third quarter average monthly wage stood at €1,397

11:21

Catholic church gets back items belonging to pre-war bishop

11:00

Tens of billions in potentially suspicious funds passed via SEB Estonia

10:29

Coalition working group leaning toward pharmacy liberalization

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: