ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Solar panels (image is illustrative)
Solar panels (image is illustrative) Source: (Denis Balibouse/Reuters/Scanpix)
Economy

Enefit Green, a subsidiary of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, reported its electricity production to have been 64 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in July, of which the lion's share, or 58 GWh, was produced by wind farms located in Estonia and Lithuania, but very good production figures were also seen at the company's recently acquired solar power plants in Poland.

By comparison, 64 GWh of electricity is enough to cover the electricity needs of more than 21,000 average-consumption households a year. "I'm very pleased that the Polish solar power plants haven't disappointed us," Enefit Green CEO, Aavo Kärmas, said. "Both their reliability and the resulting production numbers have been very good. In addition, the sunshine conditions in the area have been better than expected."

There are currently altogether nine solar power plants in Poland. In July they had a total output of 1,234 MWh. Another 11 solar power plants are expected to be added to the list this fall. The solar power portfolio of Enefit Green currently includes 26 MW worth of solar power plants in Estonia and Poland.

"I believe that solar power has come to stay. Enefit Green is taking serious steps towards increasing its solar power production volume and developing that field," Kärmas said.

Eesti Energia has set itself the objective to produce 45 percent of all its electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023, and the solar power plants in Poland fully support that goal, Enefit said.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company owned by Eesti Energia that produces electricity and heat in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, from wind, water, biomass, biogas, mixed municipal waste, and solar power. According to its own information, the company has the most diversified generation portfolio in the Baltic states.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eesti energiarenewable energyenefit greensolar power


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:15

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

12:17

President: Mart Helme should not be in office

10:05

Finns use digital prescription in Estonia over 3,600 times

08:30

Twenty-eight years since Estonia regained independence from Soviet Union

19.08

July annual inflation above EU average

19.08

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

19.08

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

19.08

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

19.08

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

19.08

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

19.08

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

19.08

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

19.08

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

19.08

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

19.08

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: