Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

Economy
ERR
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) visited Auvere Power Plant on Tuesday. June 11, 2019.
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) visited Auvere Power Plant on Tuesday. June 11, 2019. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) found that a modern nuclear power plant could be one alternative to oil shale-based electricity. This would require an investment of €10-15 billion, however.

Speaking to daily Postimees (link in Estonian), Helme said that it won't be possible to fully substitute oil shale-based electricity with renewable energy, and that one possible alternative would be a nuclear power plant, which needs to be weighed obectively as modern nuclear technology is looked into.

"We have to realize that the Chernobyl and Fukushima reactors are reactors from older generations," the minister said. "Nuclear reactors exist that employ new technologies and are not in danger of exploding."

According to Helme, if Estonia decided to go this route, a nuclear plant would entail an expensive investment in the range of €10-15 billion, and electricity production could begin by 2030. Until then, however, existing oil shale plants should revert from producing electricity to producing more shale oil.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financeenergymartin helme


