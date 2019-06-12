ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR, ERR News
Mart Järvik (EKRE).
Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

Environment minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) says that land sales in Estonia should be tax exempt, or at least sellers should get tax credits, if the buyer happens to be the Estonian state.

Järvik already had a proposed body for carrying out land purchases on behalf of the state in mind, though admitted this was under-capitalized.

"The way I see it, a potential buyer could be the Rural Development Foundation (MES), which needs capital. The point is that, for whatever reason, Estonian land gets sold. If the lands is sold to the state, this should not be taxed. It would be possible to make VAT concessions," Järvik told investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress.

The minister noted there is no money earmarked for the MES in the next year's state budget, though he sees EU structural funds, or state loans, as another possible solution.

The move would also have the effect of restricting the sale of land to foreign buyers or legal persons using foreign capital, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The MES was founded by the Estonian government in 1993 and aims to attract more workforce to the rural sector, as well as to issue sureties and loans to farmers and related entrepreneurs, according to its website.

The percentage of agriculturally-productive land in Estonia that was foreign-owned was estimated at around 4 percent in 2011, the year when restrictions on EU citizens buying land were lifted.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreenvironment ministrymart järvikland sales in estoniarural sector in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

11.06

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

11.06

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Russian citizen who crossed Narva River seeking international protection

Opinion
13:13

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12:53

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

12:21

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

11:49

Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

10:10

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

Business
10.06

Coop Pank announces plan to list shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10.06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

07.06

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

07.06

Housing costs main factor in 3.1 percent May inflation rate

06.06

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:28

Opinion: Kremlin friends an isolated group at European Parliament

13:15

Daily: Helme against Perling reappointment as prosecutor general

13:13

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12:53

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

12:21

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

11:49

Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

10:10

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

09:19

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

11.06

Train operator Elron reports record passenger numbers for May

11.06

Estonia issues €200 million in treasury bills

11.06

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Bolt relaunches in London

11.06

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

11.06

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

11.06

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Kingo: IT sector labor shortage can be solved with remote work from abroad

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: