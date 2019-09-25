ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk
Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) said during Riigikogu Question Time that valuation of land could take place regularly every four years.

Reform Party MP Taavi Rõivas asked Kokk how much revenue the planned valuation of land could yield for the state; for example, in the form of concurrent effects through local governments. Rõivas also asked to what extent the valuation could boost local governments' revenue base in 2021.

"The Ministry of the Environment has not carried out relevant calculations; the process is in its earliest stage, with effects analyses by the finance ministry to follow," Kokk said.

"One aspect to ponder is how to regulate valuation of land independently from the political situation, who is in power, so it could take place every four years for example. We will discuss this matter, and I hope we can find a sensible solution similarly to a lot of EU countries where it does take place every four years," the minister added.

Rene Kokk told ERR on Monday that even though the government is planning a land evaluation for the first time in 18 years, it will not culminate in a sixfold land tax hike.

Estonia has carried out general valuation of land three times – in 1993, 1996 and 2001. Results of the latest valuation remain in effect.

Land tax rates are laid down by local government councils and must fall between 0.1 percent and 2.5 percent of the taxable value of land. The rate is 2.5 percent in Tallinn.

The tax rate for arable land and natural grassland is 0.1-2 percent of the taxable value of land a year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

rene kokkland taxvaluation of land


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

24.09

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

Opinion
Business
23.09

Riigikogu committees disagree with 5G petition

23.09

Tartu, Pärnu not following Tallinn lead in alcohol sales restrictions

23.09

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:41

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments

17:13

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

16:59

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

16:20

Internal security reserve not included in the budget

16:10

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

15:48

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

15:24

Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

15:02

Rene Kokk: We need to talk about both the nuclear plant and pulp mill

14:50

Government to allocate €53.4 million for intelligence

14:35

Emergency services to practice railway accident crisis response in Tallinn

14:05

Luik, Supreme Allied Commander Europe talk NATO defense readiness

13:23

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

13:02

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

12:34

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

11:34

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

11:10

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

10:53

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship

10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: