Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) said during Riigikogu Question Time that valuation of land could take place regularly every four years.

Reform Party MP Taavi Rõivas asked Kokk how much revenue the planned valuation of land could yield for the state; for example, in the form of concurrent effects through local governments. Rõivas also asked to what extent the valuation could boost local governments' revenue base in 2021.

"The Ministry of the Environment has not carried out relevant calculations; the process is in its earliest stage, with effects analyses by the finance ministry to follow," Kokk said.

"One aspect to ponder is how to regulate valuation of land independently from the political situation, who is in power, so it could take place every four years for example. We will discuss this matter, and I hope we can find a sensible solution similarly to a lot of EU countries where it does take place every four years," the minister added.

Rene Kokk told ERR on Monday that even though the government is planning a land evaluation for the first time in 18 years, it will not culminate in a sixfold land tax hike.

Estonia has carried out general valuation of land three times – in 1993, 1996 and 2001. Results of the latest valuation remain in effect.

Land tax rates are laid down by local government councils and must fall between 0.1 percent and 2.5 percent of the taxable value of land. The rate is 2.5 percent in Tallinn.

The tax rate for arable land and natural grassland is 0.1-2 percent of the taxable value of land a year.

