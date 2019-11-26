Eckerö cancels all Tuesday Tallinn-Helsinki connections

Shipping line Eckerö has canceled most of its departures on Tuesday as the result of strike action in Finland.

Members of the Finnish Seafarers' Union have joined in strikes in support of the Finnish Postal and Logistics Union (PAU), BNS reports. Ecekerö is a Finnish company.

The departures affected are: MS Finlandia from Tallinn at 6 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the departures of MS Finbo Cargo from Helsinki at 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., also on Tuesday. All these connections have been cancelled, Eckerö says.

Additionally, the departures of the Finbo Cargo from Vuosaari (Finland)at 11 a.m. and from Muuga (Estonia) at 3:15 p.m are also canceled.

All departures on the two vessels on Monday were also canceled.

Eckerö says its customer service is contacting customers with tickets to affected departures, and those who have made reservations will be rescheduled to other departures, according to BNS.

Customers who booked a scheduled trip or cruise trip with Eckerö will be have the choice of changing their booking without extra charge, or requesting a refund, BNS reports.

Links between Estonia and Finland with Tallink and Viking Line are unaffected, though strikes are also affecting Tallink's Baltic Princess connection between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden, as well as the Silja Serenade, servicing the Helsinki-Stockholm route, according to BNS.

Viking Line's Viking XPRS links on the same routes have also been canceled.

The Finnish postal strike began on Nov. 11 and is set to continue until Dec. 22, PAU said on Sunday. The strikes have already affected Finnair links between Estonia and Finland, as well as Estonian state-owned postal company Omniva's parcel service.

