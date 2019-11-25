Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

The movement of mail and, to a certain extent, packages heading from Estonia to Finland and vice versa via Omnia is being affected as a result of the national postal strike in Finland and related embargo on air and ground mail to Finland, Estonian state-owned postal services company Eesti Post (Omniva) said on Monday.

The strike that began at 6 a.m. on Nov. 11 was tentatively scheduled to continue for two weeks, through midnight on Nov. 24. On Sunday evening, however, the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) announced that the postal strike would continue through Dec. 22. The strike is affecting the delivery of postal items throughout Finland.

Omniva clients will continue to be able to send postal items to Finland using the "Kuller Euroopa" ("Courier Europe") or "Pakk väljastuspunkti" ("Package to package delivery point") service that is handled in Finland by Omniva's partner Matkahuolto. Private clients can order the "Kuller Euroopa" service via Omniva's e-service.

Corporate clients can also send packages to package delivery points in Finland. To do so, corporate clients are requested to contact their client manager or corporate customer service.

Packages can also be sent from Finland to Estonia via Matkahuolto.

Itella: Postal strike not directly affecting us

The Estonian arm of logistics company Itella said that the postal strike has not yet had a direct impact on the company.

"Most of the packages serviced by Itella SmartPOST are either domestic or packages moving in the direction of Continental Europe, and their delivery chain does not pass through Finland," Monika Prits, director of customer experiences at Itella, told BNS.

Prits said that Itella has not seen any significant changes in package volumes to Finland, noting that customers are aware of potential delays in package delivery for a few days and have been very understanding.

"We believe that the parties to the strike will do their utmost to reach a common understanding in the near future so that our service to Finland can be used to maximum satisfaction," she added.

