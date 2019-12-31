ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Packages at an Eesti Post (Omniva) logistics center.
Packages at an Eesti Post (Omniva) logistics center. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian state-owned postal service and logistics company Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, delivered over 1.5 million packages to customers by courier and via package terminals and delivery points in December.

The pre-Christmas package delivery season peaked on December 18, when Omniva delivered packages to 90,000 clients.

Kristi Unt, head of operations at Omniva, said that peak season passed without any issues for the company.

"Even though there was a record number of packages, timely planning and in-depth preparations allowed us to have a peaceful Christmas this year as well," Unt said in a press release.

The biggest numbers of packages were delivered to clients in the week leading up to Christmas and via package terminals, which were filled and emptied several times a day. The operations director noted that if each package had gone to a different individual, Omniva would have delivered at least one package to every resident of Estonia this month.

In reality, she continued, the lion's share of consignments went to Estonia's major cities; packages to clients in rural areas accounted for a significant portion of all packages handled as well.

According to Unt, package handling volumes remain above average in January as well, particularly due to aftermarket commerce between individuals.

"For example, when someone gets a new winter jacket for Christmas, a happy new owner is often found for the old one, either from among people one knows or someone via an online trading environment," she said. "This trend is very welcome."

The number of packages handled by Omniva increases by approximately 20 percent each year. According to visible trends, similar growth is expected to continue for the next few years as well, Unt added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

omnivapackage terminals
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:45

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

14:11

Russian winter holiday tourist season reaches peak

13:32

Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

12:59

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans

12:44

Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

12:26

ERR News New Year schedule Updated

12:01

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

11:28

Tänak and Järveoja WRC Catalunya win bags sporting moment of the year

10:52

Helme promising to initiate lowering of diesel excise duty rate

10:13

Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

09:36

Smart Bike Share system voted Tartu's Deed of 2019

09:04

No end-of-year meeting between president and government this year

08:35

Saarts: Split between openness and closeness in Estonian society

30.12

114 new research projects to be launched in Estonia in 2020

30.12

President Kersti Kaljulaid celebrates birthday with Kadriorg reception

30.12

M.V.Wool seeking to relaunch Vihterpalu fish plant

30.12

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

30.12

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

30.12

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

30.12

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: