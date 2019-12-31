Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

Estonian state-owned postal service and logistics company Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand, delivered over 1.5 million packages to customers by courier and via package terminals and delivery points in December.

The pre-Christmas package delivery season peaked on December 18, when Omniva delivered packages to 90,000 clients.

Kristi Unt, head of operations at Omniva, said that peak season passed without any issues for the company.

"Even though there was a record number of packages, timely planning and in-depth preparations allowed us to have a peaceful Christmas this year as well," Unt said in a press release.

The biggest numbers of packages were delivered to clients in the week leading up to Christmas and via package terminals, which were filled and emptied several times a day. The operations director noted that if each package had gone to a different individual, Omniva would have delivered at least one package to every resident of Estonia this month.

In reality, she continued, the lion's share of consignments went to Estonia's major cities; packages to clients in rural areas accounted for a significant portion of all packages handled as well.

According to Unt, package handling volumes remain above average in January as well, particularly due to aftermarket commerce between individuals.

"For example, when someone gets a new winter jacket for Christmas, a happy new owner is often found for the old one, either from among people one knows or someone via an online trading environment," she said. "This trend is very welcome."

The number of packages handled by Omniva increases by approximately 20 percent each year. According to visible trends, similar growth is expected to continue for the next few years as well, Unt added.

