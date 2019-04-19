ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
One major advantage of package terminals over post offices is accessibility: in Omniva's case, their package terminals are located outdoors, such as this one located by Tasku Shopping Centre in Tartu, making them accessible 24/7.
One major advantage of package terminals over post offices is accessibility: in Omniva's case, their package terminals are located outdoors, such as this one located by Tasku Shopping Centre in Tartu, making them accessible 24/7. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Estonian state-owned postal and logistics company Eesti Post, which operates under the Omniva brand and currently offers Estonia's universal post service, will begin automatically forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals rather than post offices. Eesti Post will begin testing out the solution this month, and intends to roll it out nationwide by this summer.

"By forwarding parcels to parcel terminals, we will kill not just two but three birds with one stone," Evert Rööpson, head of the parcel terminal network at Omniva, said in a press release. "First, it allows us to deliver the package more quickly and conveniently to the customer. Second, it will help us take better advantage of the expansion of the parcel terminal network, and third, mitigate the congestion occurring at post offices due to large parcel volumes during peak season."

Acording to Mr Rööpson, more popular post offices are currently overwhelmed by the issuing of small international parcels. As a result, Omniva has launched a pilot programme under which parcels from post offices where large parcel volumes are encumbering service will be forwarded to parcel terminals.

The move aims to offer customers the opportunity to pick up their parcels at a nearby terminal rather than at the post office, thus providing convenient service regardless of the time.

Previously, recipients in the city districts of Kristiine, Õismäe and Central Tallinn picked up their parcels at the post office corresponding to the post code of the parcel's destination. Now, however, if all relevant prerequisites are fulfilled — the package has to include the recipient's mobile phone number, as well as fit in a terminal locker — packages will be forwarded directly to the nearest parcel terminal.

As a result, parcels can be picked up by their recipients 24 hours per day, as Omniva parcel terminals are located outdoors. This also means, of course, that vacant lockers must be available in the area.

This summer, Omniva will begin testing the use of a sorting line that will allow for the automatic identification of whether a parcel qualifies to be forwarded to a parcel terminal. The system would thus allow for parcels from Amazon, Aliexpress, Ebay and other foreign online retailers to be forwarded to parcel terminals across the country.

AS Eesti Post is an international group offering postal, logistics and information logistics services. The company operates the largest parcel service network in the Baltics, with over over 500 parcel terminals, some half of which are located throughout Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eesti postomnivapostal servicespackage terminalsparcel terminals


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President on working visit to Russia
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

Opinion
13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

09:38

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

Business
15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:59

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

15:05

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

09:38

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

08:28

At a glance: Presidents Kaljulaid, Putin discuss Estonian-Russian relations

18.04

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

18.04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meets Russian President Putin

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

18.04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: