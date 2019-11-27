Finnish postal workers' dispute resolved, strikes to end

A nationwide postal strike and sympathy strikes are to end after parties to a dispute involving Finnish postal workers reached an agreement.

The Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) and Service Sector Employers union Palta announced on Wednesday morning that they had accepted the proposal of Public Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala for the termination of a labor dispute, reported Finnish public broadcaster Yle (link in Finnish).

The dispute arose over Finnish postal service Posti's decision to outsource some 700 package sorting employees to subsidiary Posti Palvelut Oy, which meant that they were subject to new working conditions and that their jobs would now fall under the remit of a new trade union, not PAU as before.

Under the public conciliator's proposal, while the 700 employees' collective agreement would fall under the new union, separate agreements were also concluded with PAU and Palta to ensure their working conditions.

Finland's nationwide postal strike and related sympathy strikes caused widespread disruptions to postal and logistics services in Finland, as well as in public transport and ferry and air travel.

This included impacts on mail and package service, ferry services and flights between Estonia and Finland beginning Monday.

