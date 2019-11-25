ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.
The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
In connection with widespread strikes and sympathy strikes underway in Finland, Finnish airline Finnair has canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Monday, among them all direct Tallinn-Helsinki and Helsinki-Tallinn flights. The airline has promised it will nonetheless get all of its travelers to their destinations.

Finnair canceled hundreds of Monday flights due to sympathy strikes that began in support of a nationwide postal strike.

Tallinn Airport public relations manager Margot Holts told ERR that this will have a substantial impact on Tallinn Airport, as all direct flights between Tallinn and Helsinki are among those canceled.

"Finnair has found other opportunities to get its passengers to their destinations, which in many cases will mean using another airline," Holts said. "It isn't possible to get to Helsinki directly from Tallinn, which means that one will have to fly via either Riga, Stockholm or some other connecting airport."

The PR manager noted that Finnair coordinated these other options and informed its passengers of them itself. The one-day strike will affect some 700-800 people, according to the Estonian airport's information.

She added that anyone planning on flying with Finnair in the near future should keep an eye on the airline's homepage, as it will have the latest info regarding whether or not a flight is canceled or not. Finnair itself will also always contact the traveler directly, and as soon as possible.

As the strike affecting the flights is planned to last for just one day, the airport is hoping that it won't affect any more flights in the days to come.

"We currently don't have any information indicating that flights won't take place tomorrow, so we will operate under the assumption that regular air traffic between Tallinn and Helsinki will continue tomorrow," Holts confirmed.

Some ferries also affected

In connection with a sympathy strike by the Finnish Seafarers' Union (SM-U) that began last week, Eckerö Line's MS Finlandia and MS Finbo Cargo will likewise not be operating its planned departures between Finland and Estonia.

The Finlandia departed Tallinn at 6:00 a.m. and will now remain in Helsinki; the Finbo Cargo will likewise remain in Vuosaari upon its arrival there.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferriesfinlandfinnairflightstallinn airportstrikes
