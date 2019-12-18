Eckerö cancels MS Finlandia Wednesday evening Tallinn-Helsinki ferry

Finnish ferry line Eckerö has announced has cancelled its 6:30 p.m. MS Finlandia connection from Tallinn, due to Wednesday's stormy weather. The service would have been the return trip of the 3.15 p.m. from Helsinki, which was also canceled, Baltic News Service reports.

Eckerö's Line ro-pax MS Finbo Cargo service between Muuga, east of Tallinn, and Vuosaari, near Finland, is at the time of writing unaffected by the storm which hit the region Wednesday lunchtime, with wind speeds of around 25 meters per second.

Strong winds and high waves, which affect safety and travel comfort, were the reason given for the cancellation. No other scheduled Finlandia services have been canceled at the time of writing. Check the Eckerö website here, as well as the Viking Line and Tallink websites here and here for more up-to-date ferry information.

Passengers on the canceled MS Finlandia service are being contacted by Eckerö, BNS reports.

