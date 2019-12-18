Emergency center sees huge rise in reports, callers face delays

Due to the storm there has been a big increase in telephone calls to the 112 emergency call center and the center is asking people to call 1510 instead if lives are not in danger.

The emergency call center has additional staff on hand but due to the increase in calls there are still delays when answering calls.

The center is asking for callers understanding and patience at this time.

Calls should still be reported to the center but callers are being asked to call 1510 instead to report storm problems.

112 should currently only be called when someone's life is in danger, the center wrote in a Facebook message.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!