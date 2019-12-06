Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

A new library was opened at Viimsi Shopping Center in Viimsi on Thursday.

Director of the library Tiiu Valm said there is a lot more space in the new premises for readers. The library owns 60,000 books but only half of them were able to be displayed in the old building.

There new facility also has two studios, for music and video, on the lower floor of the library, a hall that can fit 100 people, and several corners for holding events.

The second floor is for children and includes a children's first library and play area. The youth center is close by and will work closely with the library.

