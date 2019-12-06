ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
50 photos
News

A new library was opened at Viimsi Shopping Center in Viimsi on Thursday.

Director of the library Tiiu Valm said there is a lot more space in the new premises for readers. The library owns 60,000 books but only half of them were able to be displayed in the old building.

There new facility also has two studios, for music and video, on the lower floor of the library, a hall that can fit 100 people, and several corners for holding events.

The second floor is for children and includes a children's first library and play area. The youth center is close by and will work closely with the library.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

viimsi
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
09:11

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

08:46

Foreign minister: Occupation and human rights violations must end

08:22

Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

05.12

Foreign minister: early release of traitor incomprehensible

05.12

Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

05.12

Rural affairs ministry: no bugging device found in former minister's office

05.12

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

05.12

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

05.12

Tänak gets first taste of Hyundai i20

05.12

Court to discuss early release for juvenile convicted of spying for FSB

05.12

RIA: ID card can now be used with latest Mozilla Firefox update

05.12

Farmers' protest to bring over 100 tractors to Toompea

05.12

Prosecution: We do not know what Järvik is talking about Updated

05.12

Audit office: Rail Baltic project deadline is 'probably not realistic'

05.12

Coalition reverses position on pharmacy reform

05.12

Family of five contract dysentery

05.12

Former minister says he found listening device in Ministry of Rural Affairs

05.12

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released from jail on probation Updated

05.12

Aidu wind farm brothers defiant on turbines

05.12

Senior police officer arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: