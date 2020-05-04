Last week the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases diagnosed in Estonia was 56, a fall from 114 the previous week. The number of deaths decreased and people continued to be released from hospital.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place. We've also gone through the data and showed how the COVID-19 disease is spreading each week rather than day-by-day.

Below you can find the following graphs:

New cases by day for April 27- May 3;

The total amount of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases;

Total amount of positive and negative tests by week;

NEW Deaths by age group;

Deaths by age group; NEW Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart.ee which shows data released day-by-day.

Our Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know guide also shows an overview of total cases by country, the daily rate of new cases and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far.

Overview

New cases by week: As mentioned above, new cases of COVID-19 more than halved last week compared to the week before, falling from 114 to 56, so the downward trend continues in Estonia.

New cases by day for April 27 - May 3: On most days the rate of new infections diagnosed was 10 or below. The only day it was above was on April 29 when 17 cases were diagnosed in one care home in Pärnu. On May 2, only one new case was diagnosed. The last time this happened was on March 2. There were also two deaths on May 2, meaning more deaths occurred than cases were diagnosed for the first time.

New cases by county: Last week Pärnu and Harju counties had the majority cases of COVID-19 with 18 and 19, respectively. Pärnu's spiked after an outbreak in a care home, while the majority of Harju County's were diagnosed in Tallinn.

Saare County's new rate of cases tumbled from 21 to three. Tartu County had five new cases, Ida-Viru County seven, which were related to an outbreak in a family the week before. Võru County saw no new cases.

For total figures for each country click here. The graph below only shows counties with more than 80 cases as many only have a handful. Several cases were also diagnosed in Hiuu and Lääne counties last week.

New cases compared to deaths and hospital releases: Deaths fell last week from 10 to five but fewer people were released from hospital at only 26. The previous week 68 people were discharged. However, the number of people receiving treatment in hospital fell below 80 and has not risen.

Positive and negative tests by week: The total number of tests carried out last week was 7,333 which is almost the same as the previous week. The number of negative tests was over 7,000 and, as mentioned above, the number of positive tests was 56.

Deaths

Last week the Health Board released more information about deaths from COVID-19 in Estonia. The total number of deaths is 55, as of May 4. This data is not broken down by week but is shown as a total. Death statistics are only released daily and are hard to double-check.

Mari-Anne Härma, head of the infectious disease monitoring and epidemic control department at the Health Board, said the death rate of hospitalized cases is 3 percent in Estonia compared to the European average of 10.5 percent.

Gender: As of Wednesday, 25 men and 27 women in total have died, but information released in subsequent press releases later in the week increases these totals to 26 men and 29 women as of May 4.

Information published by the Health Board shows 80 percent of critical care patients used ventilators were men and they had an average age of 59 years old. The women - 20 percent of users - had an average age of 75.

Age: There have been 23 deaths in the 80-89 age category, 15 in the 70-79 age group and 10 in the 90+ category, meaning the vast majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70.

County: Residents of Saare County make up almost half of the people who have died after contracting the disease. In total 26 islanders have died. This is followed by Ida-Viru County on 10 and Harju County on eight. The majority of people have died in hospital and the minority in social welfare institutions, such as care homes.

Coronavirus in Estonia: highlights April 27 - May 3

Surveys conducted by polling companies show readers are growing bored of coronavirus stories and there is so much news it's also easy to miss important articles. We've summed up the most important events of the last seven days below in case you missed them:

Popov: Tallinn has also peaked in coronavirus cases

Chance of catching COVID-19 is 1 in 3000 in Tallinn

Prime Minister criticizes Health Board's handling of the pandemic

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be a new emergency situation message

Health Board: Relaxation measures could be started for children under 10

The speed of the spread of coronavirus has slowed

Minister: Shopping malls open in May if the coronavirus situation stays same

Anyone who owns a second home on Estonia's islands can travel to it from today.

Government relaxes movement restrictions at Raatuse 22 student dormitory in Tartu.

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during the crisis

17 Pärnu care home residents and employees test positive for coronavirus

Prime minister does not support mandatory mask-wearing

Note to readers

Note to readers

--

