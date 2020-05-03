One case of COVID-19 diagnosed over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 743 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia only one of which or 0.1 percent turned out positive, the Health Board reports.

Data from the population register suggests the person diagnosed lives in Pärnu.

An 82-year-old woman being treated at the Ida-Viru County Central Hospital and an 80-year-old man in Pärnu Hospital died over the past 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed a total of 55 lives in Estonia.

As of the morning of May 3, 75 people with COVID-19 needed hospital treatment or one more than on the day before.

Seven patients treated in hospital were on assisted breathing that constitutes no change on the day.

By Sunday, 247 people have been discharged from hospital and 259 cases of the disease closed.

Estonia has carried out a total of 55,206 preliminary coronavirus tests of which 1,700 or 3.1 percent have been positive. More accurate coronavirus statistics can be found at www.terviseamet.ee/koroonakaart and on the ERR News website.

The emergency situation to contain the spread of the coronavirus will remain in effect until May 17. During the emergency situation, people must observe the 2+2 rule in public places. This means that up to two people can move together, while they must maintain a distance of at least two meters from other people.

Public gatherings are prohibited, including movie screenings, night club events, plays, concerts, conference and sporting events. Visiting museums and other exhibitions is also prohibited.

A ban on stay is in place for public gyms, saunas, spas, sports clubs, water parks, swimming pools, day centers, casinos, hookah cafes, entertainment establishments and children's playrooms.

