ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

One case of COVID-19 diagnosed over the past 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Coronavirus tests being analyzed in a lab.
Coronavirus tests being analyzed in a lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
News

Over the past 24 hours, 743 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia only one of which or 0.1 percent turned out positive, the Health Board reports.

Data from the population register suggests the person diagnosed lives in Pärnu.

An 82-year-old woman being treated at the Ida-Viru County Central Hospital and an 80-year-old man in Pärnu Hospital died over the past 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed a total of 55 lives in Estonia.

As of the morning of May 3, 75 people with COVID-19 needed hospital treatment or one more than on the day before.

Seven patients treated in hospital were on assisted breathing that constitutes no change on the day.

By Sunday, 247 people have been discharged from hospital and 259 cases of the disease closed.

Estonia has carried out a total of 55,206 preliminary coronavirus tests of which 1,700 or 3.1 percent have been positive. More accurate coronavirus statistics can be found at www.terviseamet.ee/koroonakaart and on the ERR News website.

The emergency situation to contain the spread of the coronavirus will remain in effect until May 17. During the emergency situation, people must observe the 2+2 rule in public places. This means that up to two people can move together, while they must maintain a distance of at least two meters from other people.

Public gatherings are prohibited, including movie screenings, night club events, plays, concerts, conference and sporting events. Visiting museums and other exhibitions is also prohibited.

A ban on stay is in place for public gyms, saunas, spas, sports clubs, water parks, swimming pools, day centers, casinos, hookah cafes, entertainment establishments and children's playrooms.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

health boardcovid-19emergency situation rulescoronavirus statistics
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:43

Combat engineers build new bridge across river in Järva County

13:38

Ukraine decides to allow seasonal workers to leave the country

12:40

One case of COVID-19 diagnosed over the past 24 hours

11:24

Indrek Kiisler: Of the necessity of EKRE based on the coronavirus example

10:19

Kristina Kallas: A wasted crisis for Estonian democracy

09:20

Spa hotels: Layoffs inevitable without continued state aid

08:14

Estonia's open air museums getting to grips with permission to open Sunday

02.05

Government relaxes movement restrictions at student dormitory in Tartu

02.05

SmartLynx conducting training flights over Tallinn

02.05

Archbishop calls for church bell-ringing over continued church closures

02.05

Timeline: Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition's first year in office

02.05

Vikerraadio show looks back on one year of coalition in office

02.05

Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday

02.05

Watch: ERSO musicians break several weeks' silence to give online recital

02.05

Foreign minister: UNSC presidency puts Estonia at heart of global diplomacy

02.05

April warmer, sunnier than average

02.05

One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

02.05

More people starting to brave Talllin's Raekoja plats as weather warms up

02.05

Live animal markets petition gets over 5,000 signatures in first week

02.05

Swedbank 2007 Romania junk bond land scheme investigation closure appealed

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: