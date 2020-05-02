ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Archbishop calls for church bell-ringing over continued church closures ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Archbishop Urmas Viilma
Archbishop Urmas Viilma Source: ERR
News

Head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Estonia (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma has called for churches to toll their bells next week in an effort to prompt the government to allow places of worship to reopen for public services, Baltic News Service reports, noting that other areas of life were seeing a gradual lifting of restrictions as the government's coronavirus emergency situation exit strategy gathers pace.

Churches have been closed for public worship since mid-March, meaning no face-to-face easter services were held this year, and have been livestreaming their services online, in addition to broadcasts on radio channels which carry programs of a faith-based nature, such as Pere Raadio.

At the same time, the proof of the efficacy of the bell ringing would be in the pudding, Archbishop Viilma said, and hinged on whether the government heeded the aural injunction or not. If they did, this would be followed by further tolling expressing gratitude.

"If we receive a message that we can invite people to attend services again and take part in the sacraments with the congregation, while adhering to the rules in effect, such as the 2+2 rule, obligation to disinfect and so on, the bells will be sounded in gratitude and joy," Archbishop Viilma said, according to BNS.

"Until no message allowing public religious services is delivered, the bells will sound in a peaceful yet powerful demonstration marking the preparedness of the church and members of the congregation to gather for services," Viilma went on, adding that services and the administration of the sacraments have been on hold for 50 days so far, under the current emergency situation.

The archbishop noted that with restrictions being relaxed in many other areas, he has made specific proposals, together with other Estonian church leaders, to the prime minister regarding the resumption of services and provision of the sacraments.

The government has yet to deliver a clear signal in this regard, BNS reports.

The archbishop has instructed ministers of religion and congregations to ring their church bells twice, at noon and 3 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, for a total of five to ten minutes, accompanied by a scripture reading and prayer, where possible.

The emergency situation, enacted on March 12, is currently set to expire on May 17.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eelkarchbishop urmas viilmacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:01

Archbishop calls for church bell-ringing over continued church closures

15:58

Timeline: Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition's first year in office

15:14

Vikerraadio show looks back on one year of coalition in office

14:33

Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday

13:31

Watch: ERSO musicians break several weeks' silence to give online recital

12:43

Foreign minister: UNSC presidency puts Estonia at heart of global diplomacy

12:02

April warmer, sunnier than average

11:18

One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

10:56

More people starting to brave Talllin's Raekoja plats as weather warms up

10:12

Live animal markets petition gets over 5,000 signatures in first week

09:33

Swedbank 2007 Romania junk bond land scheme investigation closure appealed

01.05

Survey: Residents' diligence in preventing spread of virus begins to decline

01.05

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

01.05

Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

01.05

UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

01.05

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

01.05

All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

01.05

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

01.05

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

01.05

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: