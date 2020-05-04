ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Video: Churches ring bells to call for easing of COVID-19 restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Photo: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Church bells rang in Talllinn at noon on Monday at the places of worship which believe people should be able to attend services again. Church leaders want the government to ease restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Church leaders turned to the government a week and a half ago, announcing that the churches were ready to hold services again.

Churches have been closed for public worship since mid-March, meaning no face-to-face easter services were held this year, and have been livestreaming their services online. Last week, the head of the Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu) Archbishop Emeritus Andres Põder called for the lifting on emergency restrictions on churches in Estonia from Friday, May 1.

Head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Estonia (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma explained to ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera": "As this decision has not yet been made, the call for churches to toll their bells arose to indicate that we are ready. We are not protesting, we are not demonstrating, we are just indicating our readiness with joyful bell ringing."

Viilma called on the congregations to ring the church bells on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of this week.

The emergency situation, enacted on March 12, is currently set to expire on May 17. Public events must be cancelled until the end of June.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronavirusemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:12

Education minister: State examinations voluntary this academic year

17:53

Finance minister: Kredex to making start payouts this week

17:36

State pays for 10,000 pieces of protective equipment sent to dental clinics

16:54

Video: Churches ring bells to call for easing of COVID-19 restrictions

16:48

Coronavirus testing in Estonia has cost more than €2.5 million

16:24

Estonian minehunter Sakala taking part in MCM operation in Irbe Strait

15:58

Drell on playing in NBA: I sincerely believe I will make it

15:35

One coronavirus ward closes at Kuressaare Hospital

15:10

7,000 people file tax returns over weekend after deadline

14:41

Three Tallinn hotels to make 250 staff redundant

14:13

Economic affairs minister: EKRE has not broken Rail Baltica

13:50

Culture minister wants museums to reopen next week

13:36

Flights to Helsinki will restart on Tuesday

13:02

Sõõrumaa: Sport needs €100 million more per year to ensure public health

12:25

Government has not requested foreign workers from Ukraine

12:07

Private media asks state for €3.2 million less after Postimees rejection

11:37

President proclaims second cluster law despite concerns

11:12

Health Board: 3 new coronavirus cases, 77 in hospital

10:56

Number of readers of National Library continued to grow in April

10:26

TS Laevad, Road Administration agree on buying ferry for island services

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: