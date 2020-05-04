Health Board: 3 new coronavirus cases, 77 in hospital

Over the past 24 hours, 580 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia, three of which or 0.5 percent turned out positive, the Health Board reports.

Data from the population register suggests two persons diagnosed live in Tallinn, one in Hiiu County.

As of Monday morning, 77 people with COVID-19 needed hospital treatment which is an increase of two. Six patients treated in hospital were on assisted breathing.

In total, 247 people have been discharged from hospital and 259 cases of the disease have been cured. The coronavirus has claimed a total of 55 lives in Estonia.

Estonia has carried out a total of 55,784 preliminary coronavirus tests of which 1,703 or 3.1 percent have been positive.

The emergency situation to contain the spread of the coronavirus will remain in effect until May 17. During the emergency situation, people must observe the 2+2 rule in public places. This means that up to two people can move together, while they must maintain a distance of at least two meters from other people.

Public gatherings are prohibited, including movie screenings, night club events, plays, concerts, conference and sporting events. Visiting museums and other exhibitions is also prohibited.

A ban is still in place for public gyms, saunas, spas, sports clubs, water parks, swimming pools, day centers, casinos, hookah cafes, entertainment establishments and children's playrooms.

