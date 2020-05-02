One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

One person has died from COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday morning, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

COVID-19 figures for 24 hours to morning of Saturday, May 2 in brief:

Four new COVID-19 cases identified, 0.7 percent of those tested.

new COVID-19 cases identified, percent of those tested. One person died, an 82-year-old man, being treated at Pärnu Hospital.

person died, an 82-year-old man, being treated at Pärnu Hospital. 74 people are currently hospitalized in relation to the virus, one more than reported on Sunday.

people are currently hospitalized in relation to the virus, one more than reported on Sunday. 244 people have been discharged from hospital to date, 256 people have recovered from the virus.

people have been discharged from hospital to date, people have recovered from the virus. Seven patients are currently on ventilators.

patients are currently on ventilators. 697 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 53 people in Estonia have died from the virus to date.

people in Estonia have died from the virus to date. 54,464 primary tests have been performed in Estonia since the end of January, of which 1,699 (3.1 percent) have turned out positive.

Source: Health Board (Terviseamet).

More detailed statistics are here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!