One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
One person has died from COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday morning, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.
COVID-19 figures for 24 hours to morning of Saturday, May 2 in brief:
- Four new COVID-19 cases identified, 0.7 percent of those tested.
- One person died, an 82-year-old man, being treated at Pärnu Hospital.
- 74 people are currently hospitalized in relation to the virus, one more than reported on Sunday.
- 244 people have been discharged from hospital to date, 256 people have recovered from the virus.
- Seven patients are currently on ventilators.
- 697 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
- 53 people in Estonia have died from the virus to date.
- 54,464 primary tests have been performed in Estonia since the end of January, of which 1,699 (3.1 percent) have turned out positive.
Source: Health Board (Terviseamet).
More detailed statistics are here.
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.