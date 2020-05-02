ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

'Infected with COVID-19' reads the sticker, on a vehicle in Saaremaa earlier in the month.
'Infected with COVID-19' reads the sticker, on a vehicle in Saaremaa earlier in the month. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
One person has died from COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday morning, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

COVID-19 figures for 24 hours to morning of Saturday, May 2 in brief:

  • Four new COVID-19 cases identified, 0.7 percent of those tested.
  • One person died, an 82-year-old man, being treated at Pärnu Hospital.
  • 74 people are currently hospitalized in relation to the virus, one more than reported on Sunday.
  • 244  people have been discharged from hospital to date, 256 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Seven patients are currently on ventilators.
  • 697 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
  • 53 people in Estonia have died from the virus to date.
  • 54,464 primary tests have been performed in Estonia since the end of January, of which 1,699 (3.1 percent) have turned out positive.

Source: Health Board (Terviseamet).

More detailed statistics are here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus cases
