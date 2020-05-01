Health Board: 5 new coronavirus cases, 72 patients in hospital

In the last 24 hours, five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia and the number of patients receiving treatment in hospital fell to 72, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. No new deaths were reported.

In total, 1,031 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed in Estonia and five or 0.5 percent were positive.

Positive tests were confirmed in Harju (3) and Saare (2) counties. The positive tests from Harju County were recorded in Tallinn.

As of Friday morning, 72 people are being treated in hospital and seven of them are using ventilators. In total, 253 people have been discharged from hospitals, 6 in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. In total, 52 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Estonia.

To date, a total of 53,767 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,694 or 3.2 percent have been positive.

On Thursday 23 new infections were diagnosed and nine on Wednesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!