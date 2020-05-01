ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: 5 new coronavirus cases, 72 patients in hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab.
Coronavirus samples being tested in a lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
News

In the last 24 hours, five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia and the number of patients receiving treatment in hospital fell to 72, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. No new deaths were reported.

In total, 1,031 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed in Estonia and five or 0.5 percent were positive.

Positive tests were confirmed in Harju (3) and Saare (2) counties. The positive tests from Harju County were recorded in Tallinn.

As of Friday morning, 72 people are being treated in hospital and seven of them are using ventilators. In total, 253 people have been discharged from hospitals, 6 in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. In total, 52 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Estonia.

To date, a total of 53,767 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,694 or 3.2 percent have been positive.

On Thursday 23 new infections were diagnosed and nine on Wednesday.

 

 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

health boardcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:52

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

14:20

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

13:43

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

13:19

Excise duty on natural gas, electricity lowered from Friday

12:47

Margus Hunt to sign with New Orleans Saints

12:17

Police: No major incidents during Walpurgis Night

11:48

Head of Spring Storm field training: We were unable to involve reservists

11:16

Health Board: 5 new coronavirus cases, 72 patients in hospital

10:58

Cost of Tartu highway four-lane road section reduced by €13 million

10:25

Pro cyclist Tanel Kangert criticizes restrictions on public events

09:52

Fiscal Council: Government did not meet its budget targets for 2019

09:05

Price of diesel falls below a euro per liter

30.04

Tallinn officials earn more than mayor of Tartu

30.04

Estonian employers ask Finland's PM to open border for workers

30.04

Lapimaa, Ratas and Kõve earn the highest salaries among civil servants

30.04

Fire which killed family in Tartu started with electrical fault

30.04

No infections detected among defense force members at field hospital

30.04

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

30.04

Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation

30.04

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: