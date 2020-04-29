Coronavirus: 9 new cases, patients receiving treatment falls to 89

In the last 24 hours, nine new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia and the number of patients receiving treatment in hospital fell below 90, the Health Board said on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

In total, 1,677 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed in Estonia and nine or 0.5 percent were positive.

Positive tests were confirmed in Harju (2), Tartu (2), Pärnu (2), Saare (1), Ida-Viru (1) and Valga (1) counties. The positive tests from Harju County were recorded in Tallinn.

As of Wednesday morning, 89 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital which is a fall from 91 on Tuesday. Of those, 10 patients are breathing with the aid of ventilators.

In total 236 people have been discharged from hospitals. The Health Board said compared to the numbers published on Tuesday, the numbers of those sent home from the Tartu University Hospital have been corrected today due to data quality problems.

To date, 51,188 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,666 or 3.3 percent have been positive.

A total of 50 people have died of coronavirus in Estonia.

On Tuesday, 13 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia. Most of the cases were in Harju County and Tallinn.

