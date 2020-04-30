ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tammiste care home in Pärnu
Tammiste care home in Pärnu Source: tammiste.ee
In the last 24 hours, two women died after contracting COVID-19 and 23 new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board said on Thursday. The majority of cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County.

An 82-year-old woman died in Pärnu Hospital and an 87-year-old woman died in Tammiste care home. Both had underlying health conditions and were residents of the care home.  

In total, 52 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Estonia.

Between 7 a.m. April 29 and 7 a.m. April 30, a total of 1,563 tests for COVID-19 were analyzed across the country, of which 23 or 1.5 percent were positive.

The majority of new cases - 16 - were diagnosed in Pärnu County, and three each were reported in Harju, Tartu and Järva counties.

As of Thursday morning, 75 people are being treated in hospital and nine of them using ventilators. In total, 249 people have been discharged from hospitals, 10 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 52,741 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,689 or 3.2 percent have tested positive.

Yesterday it was reported that 20 people had tested positive in a Tammiste care home for the virus, so it was expected that there would be an increase in today's positive cases. On Wednesday nine new infections were reported and four on Tuesday.

To view more data visit koroonakaart.ee.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

