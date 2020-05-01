All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

Comprehensive testing of residents and employees was carried out at the Pärnu Tammiste care home, where 20 people had contracted the coronavirus previously. No additional cases have been identified.

146 tests were carried out at the Tammiste care home on Thursday. By 2 p.m. on Friday, 143 of the tests had came back negative with the results of the three remaining tests not known yet, said Kadri Juhkam, Head of the Health Board's western region.

Not all residents and employees of the care home were present during testing on Thursday and will be tested later.

The director of the care home Riido Viilup told Pärnu Postimees at 1 p.m. on Friday that 144 of the 146 tests carried out were negative.

At present, the Tammiste care home has 119 wards, who are located in four separate houses. All 20 infected at the Tammiste care home are located in the Tieli house. If there are no additional infected in the other houses, Tiel house patients will be transferred to Pärnu Hospital, mayor Romek Kosenkranius told the newspaper.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!