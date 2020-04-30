Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Tartu
Tartu Source: Eesi Raa Oreshkin
The most recent results of the mobility analysis conducted by Statistics Estonia on the basis of data from mobile operators show residents of Harju and Tartu counties are the least willing to stay at home during the emergency situation.

In total, people are staying in their main location for an average of two hours longer than before the emergency situation was declared, but in the last weeks of April, people's time spent in their main location has started to decrease.

The average distance traveled per day before the emergency situation was 26-30 kilometers, depending on the day of the week. In the second half of March, the distance decreased to 15-18 kilometers. In April, the distances have slightly lengthened again, but mobility has not yet reached the level it was at prior to the emergency situation.

Before the declaration of the emergency situation, the people living in counties furthest from major centers - that is residents of Hiiu, Jõgeva, Valga and Saare counties - traveled the longest distances. The biggest difference in the distance traveled during the emergency situation compared to the period of time prior to it can be observed in Saare County, which can be explained by the stricter restrictions in force there.

Residents of Ida-Viru and Valga counties stayed put in their main location longest before the emergency situation, while people of Ida-Viru, Valga, Saare and Hiiu counties stayed put in their main location longest during the emergency situation. Residents of Harj, which includes Tallinn, and Tartu counties are staying put the least during the emergency situation.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estoniatartu countyharju county
About us

