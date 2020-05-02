Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday

Emergency situation regulations between Estonia's islands and the mainland are to be altered from Monday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), making them more accessible by ferry to those who have a registered residence but who are not full-time residents.

Starting from Monday, May 4, movement between the islands of Saaremaa, by far the worst affected region in the coronavirus pandemic so far, Muhumaa, Hiiumaa, Vormsi, Kihnu, Ruhnu, Manija/Manilaid and the mainland will be free to those who, according to the population register, have either a permanent address or an additional residence there. In practice this allows those with second homes to visit the islands, which had been off-limits since March.

Close family members of those registered will also be able to travel, BNS reports; officials from the PPA's western prefecture will check documents at the port of departure, primarily Rohuküla (Vormsi and Hiiumaa), Virtsu (Saaremaa and Muhu) and Munalaid (Kihnu and Manija).

Travel to Saaremaa or Muhu for work is still barred until May 18, the current date on which the emergency situation, declared on March 12, is set to expire.

