ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The Leiger, one of the ferries which normally plies its trade between Rohuküla and Hiiumaa.
The Leiger, one of the ferries which normally plies its trade between Rohuküla and Hiiumaa. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Emergency situation regulations between Estonia's islands and the mainland are to be altered from Monday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), making them more accessible by ferry to those who have a registered residence but who are not full-time residents.

Starting from Monday, May 4, movement between the islands of Saaremaa, by far the worst affected region in the coronavirus pandemic so far, Muhumaa, Hiiumaa, Vormsi, Kihnu, Ruhnu, Manija/Manilaid and the mainland will be free to those who, according to the population register, have either a permanent address or an additional residence there. In practice this allows those with second homes to visit the islands, which had been off-limits since March.

Close family members of those registered will also be able to travel, BNS reports; officials from the PPA's western prefecture will check documents at the port of departure, primarily Rohuküla (Vormsi and Hiiumaa), Virtsu (Saaremaa and Muhu) and Munalaid (Kihnu and Manija).

Travel to Saaremaa or Muhu for work is still barred until May 18, the current date on which the emergency situation, declared on March 12, is set to expire.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaapparuhnukihnuvormsimuhuestonian islandscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus travel restrictions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:01

Archbishop calls for church bell-ringing over continued church closures

15:58

Timeline: Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition's first year in office

15:14

Vikerraadio show looks back on one year of coalition in office

14:33

Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday

13:31

Watch: ERSO musicians break several weeks' silence to give online recital

12:43

Foreign minister: UNSC presidency puts Estonia at heart of global diplomacy

12:02

April warmer, sunnier than average

11:18

One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

10:56

More people starting to brave Talllin's Raekoja plats as weather warms up

10:12

Live animal markets petition gets over 5,000 signatures in first week

09:33

Swedbank 2007 Romania junk bond land scheme investigation closure appealed

01.05

Survey: Residents' diligence in preventing spread of virus begins to decline

01.05

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

01.05

Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

01.05

UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

01.05

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

01.05

All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

01.05

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

01.05

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

01.05

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: