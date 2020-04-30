ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be new emergency situation message ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas suggested the new message for the coronavirus crisis should be stay healthy ("püsime terved!") which should replace the old stay at home ("püsi kodus!") slogan.

Ratas, who is head of the emergency situation, said at the government press conference on Thursday we are in a new stage of the crisis. He added the new slogan and umbrella message to society in the future could be "stay healthy!".

"Staying healthy means that we are careful. That we all have a great sense of responsibility and that contributes to our being able to do all we can with the second wave when it comes to alleviating it. We stay healthy, 2 + 2 and wash our hands. This is the way forward," said Ratas.

Earlier this week the opposition parties in the Riigikogu said a new message was needed for dealing with the next stage of the crisis as emergency situation measures are relaxed and life tries to return to normal.

During the last 24 hours, 1,563 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia, of which 23 or 1.5 percent were positive. 

The number of people in need of hospital treatment decreased significantly from 89 on Wednesday to 75 on Thursday. Two people died. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratascoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:55

Fire which killed family in Tartu started with electrical fault

18:32

No infections detected among defense force members at field hospital

18:10

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

17:38

Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation

17:10

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed

16:42

Riigikogu committee MPs concerned over state powers post-emergency

16:12

Half of COVID-19 deaths were residents of Saaremaa

15:41

Government hopes to make Tallink's €150 million loan decision next week

15:35

Goverment will start supporting oil industry due to falling prices

15:12

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be new emergency situation message

14:58

Finance minister ditches face mask before addressing press conference

14:46

Health Board: Relaxation measures could be started for children under 10

14:22

Estonia starts one-month UN Security Council presidency stint on Friday

13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: