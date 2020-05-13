'Stay Healthy!' campaign launched to encourage compliance with COVID rules

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The government's new Stay Healthy! campaign is encouraging people to continue to comply with the coronavirus restictions.
A social media campaign "Stay healthy!" ("Püsime terved!") has been launched by the government to encourage people to continue complying with the measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, even after the emergency restrictions have been eased.

Urmas Seaver, Director for Government Communication, said the general message of the campaign is to stay healthy.

"Although the spread of the virus has decreased in the past few weeks, it is not gone from the society. We must learn to live with it," said Seaver. "New outbreaks in the coming months can be prevented by continuing with the measures of keeping the number of close contacts to a minimum, washing your hands, staying home when ill, and, if necessary, covering your nose and mouth in public closed spaces," he added.

The need for a campaign is illustrated by trends in weekly public opinion polls.

A month ago, four out of five people - 81 percent - were following the rules to prevent the spread of the virus, but this has now dropped to 65 percent. The amount of people staying home has also decreased from 58 percent to 48 percent. However, people still consider their behaviour to be diligent. 

The campaign will continue until the beginning of June. 

You can find out more information here on the government's website which offers assistance and answers to more than 700 questions concerning the virus. 

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19emergency situationstay healthly
