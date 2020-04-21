Kaljulaid and Ratas discuss coronavirus measures and mental health

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met in Kadriorg on Monday to discuss the current crisis caused by the coronavirus, mental health and the new minister for foreign trade and IT.

A message was posted on Kaljulaid's Facebook page on Monday evening which said the pair had met for the first time in serval weeks and had maintained the two-meter social distancing rule at their meeting. Both also wore face masks.

Their conversation was mainly about the coronavirus and the measures the government have put it place to combat its spread. Kaljulaid said the conversation also touched on mental health and preventing loneliness. The message said: "Loneliness is overwhelming and must not be underestimated."

She also said everyone has responsibility for their own behaviour and must follow the restrictions put in place. "So let us resist, let us stay home and let us stay healthy!"

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Kadriorg, sitting two meters apart and wearing face masks. Source: Mattias Tammet/presidendi kantselei

Kaljulaid also met with EKRE's new minister for foreign trade and IT, Raul Siem on Monday and appointed him to ministerial office.

--

